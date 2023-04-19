BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — The Bennettsville Police Department is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrests of two suspects wanted in connection with an armed robbery on Friday.

The two wanted men allegedly entered the In and Out store along Highway 15 Friday night with a handgun and demanded money from the register, police said.

Police said one of the men is described as wearing a black hoodie, black ski mask and sweatpants with white striping on the leg. The other man was described as wearing black pants, a black hoodie and a bandana over his face.

Officers said the two suspects fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bennettsville police at 843-479-3620.