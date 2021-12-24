Bennettsville police searching for suspect in grocery store parking lot shooting, another reported hours later

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities are asking for the public’s help to find a man suspected of shooting a person in a grocery store parking lot.

The victim was in a vehicle parked outside the East Side Grocery store when Khalil Dease left the store, went over to the vehicle and then got into an argument with the people inside, according to the Bennettsville Police Department. Dease then allegedly shot into the vehicle, hitting the victim once in the upper body.

The shooting happened at about 9 p.m. Thursday, according to authorities.

The victim was taken to a hospital.

Anyone who knows where Dease is is asked to call Sgt. Det. Tim Hood at 843-439-0843, or dispatch at 843-479-1111.

At about 12:30 p.m. Friday, police went to the same grocery store after hearing that shots were fired in the area, according to police. A home and a vehicle were hit.

Bystanders told authorities they didn’t see anyone, according to police,