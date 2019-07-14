Bishopville man found shot dead alongside Sumter Co. road

REMBERT, SC (WBTW) – Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot dead along the side of a road in Rembert.

Aaron Lewis, 22, of Bishopville was found dead Friday along Huggins Road near the border of Sumter and Lee Counties, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

An autopsy is expected to be conducted Monday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston to help authorities learn more details about the killing.

An investigation is still ongoing. The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone with information to contact them at (803) 436-2000.

