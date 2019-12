CLIO, SC ( WBTW) – A body was found behind a building in the town of Clio in Marlboro County, according to the coroner.

Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown says the body was found in a grassy area behind a building on Main Street at about 11:56 a.m. on Thursday.

The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and Clio police are investigating.

This is a developing story. News13 will provide updates on wbtw.com as we work to gather more information.