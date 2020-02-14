Body found just south of Lake City identified as missing Florence man

WILLIAMSBURG CO, SC (WBTW) – Authorities have identified the remains of a missing man from Florence.

A body was found on Tuesday off Beulah Road just south of Lake City, near the Florence County and Williamsburg County line, according to Lt. Daryl Moyd with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Lakavis Antwan Harrison, 33, was identified as a victim of murder from the remains, according to Williamsburg Co. Coroner Harrison McKnight. He is believed to be have been missing since last year.

No further details are available at this time.

