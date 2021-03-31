Body of woman reported missing found in burned Florence County home

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The body of a woman who was reported missing was found in a burned Florence County home Wednesday, according to Sheriff T.J. Joye.

The fire happened just after midnight Wednesday on Cartersville Highway, Joye said. The woman was reported missing after the fire.

Officials went back to the home around noon and found the woman’s body inside the home, Joye said. The identity of the woman has not been released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

