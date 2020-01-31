Bond denied for suspects in deadly Harstville nightclub shooting

HARTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – Bond has been denied for two suspects in a deadly shooting at a Hartsville night club.

Bond was denied for Darius Dickey, 20, and Davijon Khalil McCall on Thursday. McCall’s next court appearance is set for May 6.

McCall’s charges include two counts of murder and charges for Dickey include one count of murder.

News13 filed a Freedom of Information Act request and was able to obtain an incident report from the Hartsville Police Department that detailed how and why officials at Coker University issued an alert to students on campus about an “active shooter” situation. Read more here.

Late Thursday, News13 obtained a statement sent from Coker University Board Chair Angie Stanland to faculty. Read that statement here.

News13 also obtained warrants for the suspects and an incident report from Hartsville police. For more on what those said, click here.

The shooting happened at Mac’s Lounge on Camden Avenue early Sunday morning, the Darlington County Coroner told News13. Police were dispatched after they got a call around 2 a.m.

On Sunday afternoon, the coroner’s office identified the two people killed during the shooting.

Dicaprio Collins, 21, and Bryan Robinson, 29, were both pronounced dead at Mac’s Lounge shortly after midnight Sunday, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

Garrett Bakhsh, 18, died Tuesday night following the shooting at Mac’s Lounge early Sunday morning.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: