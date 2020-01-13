Bond denied for suspects in death of Dillon Co. store owner

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Bond has been denied for suspects in the murder of a Dillon County store owner.

William Mason and Joshua Manning appeared in a Dillon courtroom on Monday, where a judge denied bond for both.

The state claimed both suspects fired shots based on surveillance before running away, according to court testimony. The state also said they’ve received a full confession from Mason.

William Mason and Joshua Manning appear in a Dillon courtroom on January 13, 2020 (WBTW)

Mason previously appeared in court on December 23, where bond was also denied. Mason is charged with murder, armed robbery, larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Manning previously appeared in court on December 30, where bond was also denied. Manning is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, petit or simple larceny, and criminal conspiracy.

J.W. Bailey (photo provided by Keith Bailey)

J.W. Bailey was killed during an apparent robbery at his grocery store in December. He was 77-years-old and owned J.W. Bailey’s Grocery for 47 years. He was a member of the city’s fire department for 52 years. His son, Keith Bailey, serves as the fire chief for the city of Dillon.

