Bond denied for suspects in death of Dillon Co. store owner

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – Bond has been denied for suspects in the murder of a Dillon County store owner.
William Mason and Joshua Manning appeared in a Dillon courtroom on Monday, where a judge denied bond for both.
The state claimed both suspects fired shots based on surveillance before running away, according to court testimony. The state also said they’ve received a full confession from Mason.
Mason previously appeared in court on December 23, where bond was also denied. Mason is charged with murder, armed robbery, larceny, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Manning previously appeared in court on December 30, where bond was also denied. Manning is charged with murder, armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, petit or simple larceny, and criminal conspiracy.
J.W. Bailey was killed during an apparent robbery at his grocery store in December. He was 77-years-old and owned J.W. Bailey’s Grocery for 47 years. He was a member of the city’s fire department for 52 years. His son, Keith Bailey, serves as the fire chief for the city of Dillon.
