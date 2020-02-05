Bond for Former Florence Co. Sheriff Kenney Boone set in Darlington Co. on probation violation charge

William Kenney Boone seen in a February 4, 2020 booking photo from the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – Bond has been set for Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone on a probation violation charge in Darlington County.

Boone faces one charge of violation of probation in Darlington County, according to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center booking records. Bond on this charge was set at $25,000.

Boone faces one charge of ill treatment of animals in general, torture and one charge of domestic violence in the second degree in Florence County, according to Florence County Detention Center booking records. Bond on these charges was set at $10,000.

William Kenney Boone seen in a February 4, 2020 booking photo from the Florence County Detention Center

Boone appeared in a Florence County courtroom Tuesday afternoon, where that $10,000 bond was set. A probation officer will decide if Boone will be required to have electronic monitoring. Additional court appearances for Boone in Florence County have been scheduled for March 5 and May 1.

Former Florence County Sheriff Kenney Boone appears in a Florence County courtroom on February 4, 2020. (WBTW)

An incident report obtained by News13 on Tuesday alleges that Boone used a baseball bat to hit a cat and other items. Read more about what that report said here.

