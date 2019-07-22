Dillon Co. woman charged with homicide by child abuse released on bond

DILLON, SC (WBTW) – A Dillon County woman charged with homicide by child abuse in an infant’s death was released on bond.

Judy Wallace Cox appeared before a judge at the Dillon Judicial Center on Monday morning for a hearing. A judge said she complied with the previous bond, hasn’t gotten into trouble, isn’t a flight risk or danger to the community, and raised her bond from $40,000 to $60,000.

Later Monday afternoon, Cox posted bond and was released from jail.

Warrants allege that on February 12, Cox caused “great bodily injury or harm upon a child” by shaking the child in a way that “caused severe damage to the brain area and severe trauma to the eye area.”

News13’s Annie Mapp reports that prosecutors sent all evidence to experts at MUSC, who said the child’s cause of death was from child abuse and that the child had brain bleeding.

Cox’s defense attorney Rose Mary Parham says the medical records will show that the baby’s health was already deteriorating.

Cox no longer owns the daycare where the incident reportedly happened, News13’s Annie Mapp also reports. Cox had been caring for children for 15 years prior to this incident and had never been arrested before.

According to arrest warrants, Judy Cox is charged with homicide by child abuse. Those warrants were filed on Thursday.

The case remains under a gag order signed by Judge Roger Henderson.

