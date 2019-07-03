Bond set for woman after baby rescued from a hot, locked car at Florence Co. Walmart

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Bond has been set for a woman after a baby was rescued from a hot, locked car at a Florence County Walmart.

Jennifer Wise, 38, appeared in court on Wednesday.

News13’s Briana Fernandez was at Wise’s hearing.

A judge set bond for Wise at $15,000, and disqualified her from obtaining a public defender.

Wise’s next hearing has been set for September 18 at 9 a.m.

Florence County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Glenn Kirby said members of the Florence County Special Operations Team rescued a baby locked inside a hot car in Florence Tuesday by breaking the window.

Kirby said the sheriff’s office got the call at 5:48 p.m. and a deputy arrived at the scene at 5:50 p.m.

Kirby also said the mother was in Walmart on South Irby Street and her 16-month-old baby girl was inside the locked car for at least ten minutes.

Photo from: Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office

Photo from: Florence Co. Sheriff’s Office

Deputies charged Wise, of Effingham, with unlawful neglect of a child.

The baby was taken to an area hospital to be treated. She is expected to be okay.

Kirby said the sheriff’s office has put more deputies on patrol during the busiest times of the day which made for a quicker response to this incident.

Kirby said it was 100 degrees outside at the time, and the car was locked with the windows up and the air conditioner was not on.