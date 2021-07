FLORENCE, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence police are searching for people who may have caused fountains to overflow with bubbles, according to the Florence Police Department.

Police released photos of the people who are wanted for questioning in connection with the incidents. Police said the fountains required costly maintenance to repair.

Courtesy: Florence Police Department

Anyone with information about any of the people in the photos is asked to contact Sgt. Cantey with the Florence Police Department at 843-665-3191.