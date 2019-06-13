Caregiver for 85-year-old Latta woman who went missing charged with giving false information to police

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – The caregiver for an 85-year-old Latta woman who went missing has been charged with giving false information to police.

Liliah Smith, 62, has been charged with giving false information to police, according to Latta Police Chief Derrick Cartwright.

Chief Cartwright said Smith gave the incorrect location when a report was done, and that the caregiver and Rogers were not at the Latta IGA location when Rogers disappeared.

Police previously said a caregiver reported leaving Rogers inside a car at the Latta IGA around 2 p.m. on Friday and that Rogers drove away.

Jaxie Rogers was found in Columbus County, North Carolina on Tuesday, and was transported by EMS to a hospital for evaluation.

Jaxie Rogers.

Utility workers were in the area of the 11000 block of Old Highway 74 in Columbus County, NC around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, the Columbus County Sheriff’s Office said. Deputies were dispatched to the location and found an abandoned vehicle, belonging to Rogers.

The CCSO said the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office was contacted for additional resources in the search for Rogers. A BCSO Tracking and Bloodhound Team was sent and started searching the area near the car.

The BCSO also deployed their helicopter to help with the search.

Rogers was found around 11:30 a.m. Tuesday about one-half mile from her car ” in a densely wooded area, beside of the Lumber River,” the CCSO said.

On Friday, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division issued an Endangered Person Notification for Rogers and the NC Center for Missing Persons issued a Silver Alert. Both were cancelled on Tuesday after Rogers was found.