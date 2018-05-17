Carver Elementary School teacher drags child by hair, police say

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – A teacher at Carver Elementary School remains on leave after being charged with two counts of child cruelty, according to Florence School District One officials.

Florence School District One Public Information Officer Pam Little-McDaniel says administrators placed a teacher from Carver Elementary on leave during an investigation of “inappropriate actions toward a student.”

Lt. Mike Brandt with the Florence Police Department says Suzanne Brown Atkinson, 63, of Florence, faces two counts of cruelty to children after reportedly dragging a child down the school hallway by the hair on two different occasions.

Police say on May 3 and again on May 4 Atkinson dragged a child by the hair.

Atkinson is still on administrative leave and her actions remain under investigation by district officials, school leaders say.

“This is indeed an unfortunate incident; however, we have cooperated fully with law enforcement officials during the investigation of this matter,” claims Carver Elementary School Principal Chris Rogers. “We, at Carver Elementary School, have as our number one priority the safety of our students. We are very concerned about the welfare of the student affected by this incident. We will do all that we possibly can do to ensure parents and students that this was an isolated occurrence at this school, and that we will continue working to ensure the safety of all students here at Carver Elementary.”

Atkinson turned herself into police Thursday at 9:30 a.m. and at the time of this posting, she remains in the Florence County Detention Center.