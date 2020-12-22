Charges upgraded to murder for suspect in Northwest Park community assault

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) — According to booking records, the suspect in a random assault on a City of Florence employee has been charged with murder.

Police took Jawan Kavorie Crittenden, 18, into custody in the 700 block of Habitat Lane around 5 p.m. Monday, police said. Crittenden has been charged with murder and possession of a deadly weapon during a violent crime. No bond has been set, according to booking records.

Around 10:09 a.m., Florence police responded to the area of 801 Clement Street and the Northwest Park Community Center to calls of an assault with a knife, according to police.

The victim, who was only identified by Florence Police Chief Allen Heidler as a city recreation employee, was taken to a hospital.

Crittenden was just arrested Saturday for alleged shoplifting and released Sunday on a $2,000 bond, according to booking records.

News13 is waiting for further information from the coroner about the case.

