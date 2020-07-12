Cheraw PD: Multiple shot, including 6-month-old in Cheraw shooting Sunday

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) — The Cheraw Police Department responded to reports of a shooting in an apartment complex early Sunday morning.

Cheraw Police say it occurred at 4 a.m. in the Dizzy Gillespie Apartment Complex located in the Town of Cheraw.

Cheraw Police say one male adult gunshot victim was found in a vehicle outside the apartment complex and was pronounced dead at the scene. The female adult gunshot victim was found inside the apartment complex with a 6-month-old child who also had a gunshot wound.

The adult female and six-month-old were transported to McLeod Health Cheraw Hospital, police say. The adult female was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the six-month-old child suffered a gunshot wound to the arm and is expected to recover.

The Cheraw Police Department Detective Unit and SLED’s Crime Scene Unit are investigating the incident. Cheraw Police say they have made multiple arrests.

Cheraw Police Department will hold a news conference Monday at 2:00 P.M. where they will release the suspect’s information and the initial findings of the investigation.

In a release sent to News13, Cheraw Police Department added, “We also know that 2 guns were removed from the area after the shooting incident occurred. I want that person to know that we have you on video removing these guns from the scene and it would be in your best interested to contact us immediately and turn over these weapons. If not we will be seeking arrest warrants for you Monday Morning.”

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Detective Brad Redfearn with the Cheraw Police Department at 843-537-7868.