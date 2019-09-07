Cheraw police looking for man who attacked a woman jogging

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – The Cheraw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who attacked a woman jogging Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, when a woman jogger was attacked on Jersey Street in Cheraw. The victim was able to fight off the attacker and escape, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The attacker is described as a 5’9″ to 6′ tall, muscular black male wearing a tan hoodie with cream-colored stripes, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. He may have scratches and other injuries from the attack.

A $2,000 reward is set for anyone who provides information leading to the man’s arrest.

Anyone who has info is asked to contact Detective Nicole Scott at (843) 537-7868.

