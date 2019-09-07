Cheraw police looking for man who attacked a woman jogging

Pee Dee Crime

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CHERAW, SC (WBTW) – The Cheraw Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding the person who attacked a woman jogging Saturday morning.

The incident happened around 6:45 a.m. Saturday, when a woman jogger was attacked on Jersey Street in Cheraw. The victim was able to fight off the attacker and escape, according to the department’s Facebook page.

The attacker is described as a 5’9″ to 6′ tall, muscular black male wearing a tan hoodie with cream-colored stripes, dark-colored pants and dark-colored shoes. He may have scratches and other injuries from the attack.

A $2,000 reward is set for anyone who provides information leading to the man’s arrest.

Anyone who has info is asked to contact Detective Nicole Scott at (843) 537-7868.

Count on News13 for updates.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: