Children found living in squalor as Florence County Deputies investigate infant’s death

TIMMONSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – A Florence County woman has been charged with unlawful neglect of a child after investigators found animal feces and trash inside her home while investigating the death of her infant.

According to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office, Ashley Nicole Heyward McPherson is charged with six counts of unlawful neglect of a child after investigators went to her home to investigate the death of her 7-month-old infant.

Investigators with the Sheriff’s Office say that the home was not suitable for living in. They noted that the house had animals freely roaming around and their feces were scattered throughout the house, including the bathtub and toilet. There was also “an immense amount of trash” in the home, including the bedrooms, kitchen, and living room areas.

Investigators discovered these conditions when the Florence County EMS, Sheriff’s Office and Coroner’s Office responded to the home in reference to the death of McPherson’s 7-month-old child. The investigation into the child’s death is still ongoing. Florence County Coroner Keith Von Lutcken has ordered an autopsy of the child to be conducted.

The other children have been taken into protective custody. McPherson is being held at the Florence County Detention Center on a $100,000.00 surety bond.