Citizen complaints lead to arrest of 2 Olanta men for drug charges

Two men were arrested on Feb. 26, 2021 in Olanta after deputies executed two consecutive search warrants. (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

OLANTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Two men were arrested Friday in Olanta after deputies executed two simultaneous search warrants.

Richard Tyrone Walker, Jr., 26, of Olanta was arrested for the distribution of marijuana, possession with the intent to distribute marijuana, trafficking methamphetamine, distribution of ecstasy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

David Andrew Jackson, 35, of Olanta, was also arrested for five counts of the distribution of crack cocaine, distribution of cocaine base, possession of cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and the unlawful carrying of a pistol.

The arrested came after an undercover operation that was spurred by citizens complaining about illegal drug activity, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Additional arrests are possible.

Both men were being held at the Florence County Detention Center pending bond hearings, as of Friday afternoon.