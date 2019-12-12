Closing arguments expected Thursday in trial of man accused of killing pregnant woman in Florence

FLORENCE, SC (WBTW) – Closing arguments are expected Thursday morning in the trial of Darkel Foreman, according to 12th Circuit Solicitor Ed Clements.

Foreman faces two counts of murder in connection to the shooting deaths of Tomena Gail Ford and her unborn child. His trial began Monday.

Clements tells News13 that closing arguments are set for 9:30 a.m. He says the judge will then charge the jury. Clements says the defense is raising an insanity defense for their client.

Earlier in the week, Clements told News13 that the prosecution called four witnesses to the stand. During testimony, the 911 call that Foreman made after the deadly shooting was played.

The Florence County Sheriff’s Office says Foreman shot and killed Tomena Gail Ford at a home in the Tara Village neighborhood just south of the city of Florence on May 26, 2016.

Florence County Coroner Keith von Luckten said Ford was eight months pregnant, the unborn child did not survive.

