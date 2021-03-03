Conway man charged with attempted murder after shooting at car on Hwy 501

MARION, S.C. (WBTW) — Marion County deputies have arrested a 22-year-old Conway man after they said he shot at an occupied car in April.

Samuel Diego Pacheco was booked into the Marion County Detention Center on Friday and charged with possession of a weapon during a violent crime and for two charges of assault/attempted murder. He’s received a total of $45,000 in bond.

A woman was backing out of her driveway at about 5:45 p.m. on April 12 when a white Ford Explorer blew its horn at her, according to an incident report. When she went to turn right at Highway 501 under the 501 bypass bridge, Pacheco rolled down his window and shot at her twice.

A bullet hit the woman’s car one time above the rear passenger side tire, according to the report. The woman and her passenger ducked down and drove faster. Pacheco followed her until Galivants Ferry, where the woman turned off, drove back home and law enforcement was called.