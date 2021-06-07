Conway man charged with murder in connection with Marion County homicide

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Authorities have arrested a man in connection with a June 1 homicide, the Marion County Sheriff’s Office announced Monday.
Samuel Diego Pacheco, 22, of Conway, has been charged with murder and with the possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. He has been denied bond for both charges, according to booking records.
Darren Granger was killed at 4 a.m. June 1 near his home in the 1500 block of S. Highway 41A in Marion County, according to Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson.
