Coroner: Hartsville woman killed in Friday shooting was pregnant

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A Hartsville woman who was killed in a shooting Friday was pregnant, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Taniya Wilson, 19, of Hartsville, was killed in the shooting Friday on Hoffmeyer Road in Florence. She was 23 weeks pregnant, according to autopsy results.

Florence County sheriff’s deputies responded about 9:40 p.m. Friday after a car was shot into and eventually came to rest near Jody Road. Wilson and another person were taken to a hospital, according to deputies.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Florence County Sheriff’s Office at 843-665-2121 ext. 395 or Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-800-CRIME-SC. Tips can be left anonymously and anyone who leaves information may be eligible for a $1,000 reward.

