Coroner identifies 2 killed in Dillon Co. shooting

DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County Coroner, Donnie Grimsley, has identified the two victims killed in a shooting in Dillon County March 21.
The shooting took place in the 1400 block of McCoys Chapel Ave, in Little Rock around 7:00 p.m. March 21, Grimsley said.
Dearus McLean, of Dillon County, died of a gunshot wound at McLeod hospital. Karan Famon Charles, of Dillon County, died on scene.
Both deaths have been ruled homicide.
