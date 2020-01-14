Coroner identifies 2 people found shot dead in Marion County home

CENTENARY COMMUNITY, SC (WBTW) – The two people who were found shot dead in a Marion County home have been identified.

Marion County Coroner Jerry Richardson identified the two people as Andrew Legett and Maisha Burch. The ages of Legett and Burch haven’t been released, but Richardson said Burch owned the home.

Someone went to the home on Taft Watson Road in the Centenary community and found the two people dead on Monday morning, according to Richardson.

Marion County Sheriff Brian Wallace was able to clarify the deaths were the result of a shooting.

The bodies are being sent to MUSC.

SLED and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office are investigating.

