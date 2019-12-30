Coroner identifies body found behind Marlboro County building

CLIO, SC (WBTW) – The Marlboro County coroner has identified the body found behind a Marlboro County building last week.

The body of Timothy Anderson, 47, of Clio, was found in a grassy area behind a building on Main Street in Clio on December 26, according to Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown. An autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

The SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED), the Marlboro County Sheriff’s Office and Clio police are investigating.

