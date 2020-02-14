Coroner identifies body found near Florence-Williamsburg County line as that of missing man

WILLIAMSBURG COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – The Williamsburg County Coroner’s Office has identified the body found near the Williamsburg-Florence County line as that of a missing man.

Williamsburg Co. Coroner Harrison McKnight identified the body as that of Lakavis Antwan Harrison, 33.

McKnight also said Harrison was murdered, but didn’t provide any additional details.

Harrison’s body was found on Beulah Road just south of Lake City, according to Lt. Daryl Moyd with the Williamsburg County Sheriff’s Office.

Harrison was reported missing in May 2019.

