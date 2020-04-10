Coroner identifies man killed in Darlington Co. homicide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Coroner has identified the man killed in a homicide in Darlington County Thursday evening.

Willie Ray Jackson, of Lamar, was pronounced dead at the scene by Darlington County Coroner, J. Todd Hardee.

The incident happened around 5:45 p.m. Thursday at a home on Old Timers Court. The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

An autopsy is scheduled for Saturday at MUSC in Charleston.

