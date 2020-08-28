Coroner identifies man killed in Darlington County shooting

Deputies investigate a shooting in Darlington County that left one person dead (WBTW)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee identified Friday the man killed in a shooting in Darlington County Aug. 19.

The man killed has been identified as Jamaal Antwan Baker, 38, of Darlington.

Kilgo said deputies were dispatched to a home on Susan Drive around 6 p.m. where they found a person who had been shot.

The person who was shot was taken to the hospital where they later died, Kilgo said.

Olajawun Dawayne Samuel, 24, was arrested following an investigation into the homicide, according to authorities.