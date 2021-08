DILLON, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley has identified a man killed Aug. 8 in a shooting in Dillon.

The person killed was Fredderick Sellers, Jr., according to Grimsley. The shooting happened on Hudson Street in Dillon, officials said.

News13 reached out to police to learn more information and we have not yet heard back.

Count on News13 for updates to this developing story.