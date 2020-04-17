Coroner identifies man killed in Latta shooting

LATTA, S.C. (WBTW) — Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley, has identified the man killed in a shooting in Latta Sunday.

The shooting took place on Musket Drive in Latta Sunday evening. Robert Allan Crowley, 52, of Latta, was arrested and charged in the shooting.

Robert Anderson, of Dillon County, died of a gunshot wound. The death has been ruled a homicide.

