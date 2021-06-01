Coroner identifies man shot and killed early Tuesday in Marion County

MARION COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – A 52-year-old man was shot and killed Tuesday morning in Marion County, according to Coroner Jerry Richardson.

Darren Granger was killed shortly after 4 a.m. near his home on the 1500 block of S. Highway 41A in Marion County, Richardson said.

No one has been arrested in the shooting, according to Sheriff Brian Wallace, who said the investigation is “active and ongoing.”

Granger’s body will be sent to Charleston for an autopsy, Richardson said. Count on News13 for updates.