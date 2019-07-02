Coroner identifies man who died after shooting in Latta

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – A coroner has identified the man who died after a shooting in Latta.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley told News13 William Campbell, 36, of Latta, died of gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Calm Street Friday at around 3 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times.

He was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Investigators were notified shortly after that the victim had died due to his injuries.

Authorities arrested Hasan Abudayya, 22 of Dillon, in connection to this case. He faces a murder charge.