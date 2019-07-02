Coroner identifies man who died after shooting in Latta

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:
shooting_1557326777565.jpg

LATTA, SC (WBTW) – A coroner has identified the man who died after a shooting in Latta.

Dillon County Coroner Donnie Grimsley told News13 William Campbell, 36, of Latta, died of gunshot wounds.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Calm Street Friday at around 3 p.m. When they got to the scene, they found a man who had been shot several times.

He was transported by EMS to an area hospital. Investigators were notified shortly after that the victim had died due to his injuries.

Authorities arrested Hasan Abudayya, 22 of Dillon, in connection to this case. He faces a murder charge.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

More trending stories

Dowloand Our News Apps

FREE News & Weather Apps

Get the StormTracker13 Weather App

Download Now:

Get the News13 News App

Download Now: