Coroner identifies person found dead in Bennettsville

BENNETTSVILLE, SC (WBTW) – The coroner’s office has identified the person found dead in Bennettsville on Tuesday.
Marlboro County Coroner Tim Brown identified the person has Derrick Malachi, 53, of Bennettsville. An autopsy is scheduled for Thursday morning at MUSC in Charleston.
On Tuesday, News13 reported that Bennettsvile police and the SC Law Enforcement Division (SLED) were investigating a suspicious death.
This is a developing story. Count on News13 for updates as we working to gather more information.
