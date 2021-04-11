Coroner IDs person killed in Darlington County shooting Saturday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — One person was killed Saturday in a shooting in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Coroner Todd Hardee.

The victim was identified as Wilbert Brown, 45, of the Dovesville community, according to Hardee.

The shooting happened at about 3:30 p.m., Hardee said. This shooting was the third in four days in Darlington County.

No other details about the shooting have been released. News13 has reached out to the sheriff’s office for more information.

News13 previously reported that three people were shot in the Dovesville area about two weeks ago.