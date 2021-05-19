Coroner releases information on victims in 2 Darlington County shootings on Tuesday

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – The Darlington County coroner has released information about the identities of victims in two homicides that occurred within hours of each other on Tuesday.

Rahiem Jaquan Fortune, 24, of Darlington, was pronounced dead after the first shooting, which happened about 4 p.m., Coroner Todd Hardee said. The victim in the second shooting, which happened about 7 p.m. near Hartsville, was a 16-year-old whose name will not be released Hardee said.

According to Hardee, Fortune died following an incident in which people in two cars exchanged gunfire while driving on a city street. Fortune’s car then pulled into the parking lot of an apartment complex off Washington Street where he died, Hardee said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is assisting in both investigations.