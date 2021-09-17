Coroner reveals name of man killed in Johnsonville hit and run

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Florence County Coroner has released the identity of a man killed in a hit and run in lower Florence County.

Rocky Allen Thompson, Jr., 43, of Johnsonville, was killed in the collision, according to Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Troopers say Dakota Parker, 23, of Johnsonville, hit Thompson last Wednesday on Half Moon Road near the Sheminally Road intersection and then did not stop.

Parker was traveling south on Half Moon Road when he struck Thompson who was walking along the road, according to troopers. He then fled the scene, according to the report.

Thompson died from their injuries, according to authorities. The crash is under investigation by the South Carolina Highway Patrol Multi-disciplinary Accident Investigation Team.

Parker has been charged with hit-and-run, involving death. He has prior arrests in Horry County.