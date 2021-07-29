Coward man arrested after citizens reported drug dealing in home

Florence deputies seized the pictured items while executing a search warrant at a Coward home on July 29, 2021. (Source: Florence County Sheriff’s Office)

COWARD, S.C. (WBTW) — Florence deputies arrested a 34-year-old man from Coward on Thursday after a search warrant found drugs in his residence.

Christopher Dekota Smith has been charged with distribution of cocaine base, possession of cocaine base with the intent to distribute it and possession of cocaine.

The search warrant was issued after people complained about drugs in the home, according to information from the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. A picture shared by the office of items that deputies took also showed guns that were seized.

Additional charges or arrests may be made, according to the sheriff’s office.

Christopher Smith (Source: Florence County Detention Center)

Smith was given a total of $25,000 in surety bonds. He remained in the Florence County Detention Center, as of Thursday afternoon.