Florence County man charged after deadly hit-and-run

COWARD, SC (WBTW) — A 28-year-old Coward man has been charged with a deadly hit and run that killed one man last week.

Fernando Henrique Gamez was driving on U.S. 52 towards Lake City when he hit a pedestrian near Lee Flowers Road and then drove off, according to Master Trooper Brian Lee with the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Allen Dickensen, Jr., 26, of Olanta, was killed in the collision, according to Florence County Coroner Keith von Lutcken.

Gamez has a bond hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

