Darlington CO. corrections officer charged with smuggling contraband

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC. – The sheriff’s office has charged a corrections officer with misconduct in office after investigators say she smuggled contraband for an inmate.

Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators arrested Halie Bryce Goodwin, 23, of Florence, on Friday morning following an investigation at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.

According to Investigators, between February and April, Goodwin brought contraband into the Detention Center for a current inmate.

Goodwin faces one charge of misconduct in office and has been booked in to the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.