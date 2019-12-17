Darlington Co. murder suspect released on bond

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A murder suspect in Darlington County has been released on bond.

A bond hearing was held on December 11 for Timothy Mungo, who is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge set Mungo’s bond at $70,000 and ordered the following conditions:

house arrest, with exceptions only for court and attorney visits to prepare for trial

no contact with any victim, family of the victim or witnesses “either directly or indirectly”

must reside at home on Security Drive in Hartsville

“a standing Order that the Defendant shall be picked up and arrested, by law enforcement, immediately upon violation of an part of this Order”

Timoth Juawan Mungo (courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Mungo was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention center on September 27, 2018, according to booking records. He was released around 1 p.m. on December 14.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES: