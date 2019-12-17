Live Now
Rules Committee setting terms of House impeachment debate

Darlington Co. murder suspect released on bond

Pee Dee Crime
Posted: / Updated:

Timoth Juawan Mungo (courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

DARLINGTON COUNTY, SC (WBTW) – A murder suspect in Darlington County has been released on bond.

A bond hearing was held on December 11 for Timothy Mungo, who is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and unlawful carrying of a pistol, according to the 4th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. A judge set Mungo’s bond at $70,000 and ordered the following conditions:

  • house arrest, with exceptions only for court and attorney visits to prepare for trial
  • no contact with any victim, family of the victim or witnesses “either directly or indirectly”
  • must reside at home on Security Drive in Hartsville
  • “a standing Order that the Defendant shall be picked up and arrested, by law enforcement, immediately upon violation of an part of this Order”
Timoth Juawan Mungo (courtesy: W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center)

Mungo was booked into the W. Glenn Campbell Detention center on September 27, 2018, according to booking records. He was released around 1 p.m. on December 14.

Count on News13 for updates.

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story