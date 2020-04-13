Darlington Co. Sheriff: Woman arrested, boyfriend wanted for ‘viciously’ abusing child

DARLINGTON, S.C. (WBTW) — A woman was arrested after deputies said she allowed her boyfriend to viciously abuse a child, and investigators are searching for the boyfriend.
Darlington County Sheriff’s Office Investigators said Lamontio Alexis Kerksey, 31, of Darlington, caused “great bodily harm” to a child by beating the child with belts, drop cords, and phone chargers.
Deputies say the child recently was unresponsive and taken to a hospital to receive extensive medical treatment.
The woman, Katherine Fullard, 30, of Darlington, allowed Kirksey to abuse the child, deputies said. Fullard was arrested and charged with unlawful neglect of a child and is in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center awaiting a bond hearing. Kirksey is wanted by deputies for unlawful neglect of a child.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Kirksey is asked to call Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators at 843-398-4920, 911, or the Crime Stoppers of the Pee Dee at 1-888-CRIME-SC. Tips can be left anonymously.
The case remains under investigation and deputies said additional charges may be filed.
