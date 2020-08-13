Darlington contractor charged with failing to pay withholding taxes

DARLINGTON CO, SC (WBTW) – South Carolina Department of Revenue agents charged a Darlington County contractor with five counts of failing to collect, account for, or pay withholding tax over five years.

Joseph Nuel Atkinson Jr., 56, of Darlington, was responsible for making withholding tax payments for his business, Carolina Contractors. For tax years 2014 to 2018, Atkinson failed to pay a total of $37,398 in state Income Taxes withheld from employees’ pay by the due dates, according to arrest warrants.

Atkinson issued W-2 forms to employees showing the taxes withheld, according to agents.

If convicted, Atkinson faces a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a fine of $10,000 per count.

Atkinson was released from jail on a $10,000 bond.