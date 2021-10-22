Darlington County deputies arrest man in multiple thefts, burglaries

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Darlington County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Tuesday in connection with multiple thefts and burglaries.

Jeffery Daniel Booker, 26, was arrested by deputies in the woods just off North Center Road.

Booker allegedly stole a Chevrolet pickup truck from the Sonoco Industries parking lot. He allegedly proceeded to use the truck in numerous other crimes, including vehicle break-ins, a residential burglary, and other thefts.

At the time of his arrest, he had the pickup truck and countless other items from multiple different incidents in his possession, according to deputies.

Booker has multiple prior convictions and was out on bond for other burglary and larceny charges, according to the sheriff’s office.

Booker was taken back to W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center where bond has been denied, according to online jail records.