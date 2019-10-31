Darlington County deputies find drugs, guns, and money in mobile home, 2 arrested

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) – Two people have been arrested following a search of a mobile home on Dingo Lane near Timmonsville Highway.

According to Darlington County Sheriff Tony Chavis, deputies were serving a search warrant on the home on Wednesday.

“Investigators were able to locate about 7 grams of heroin, a loaded .380 caliber pistol, a loaded .410 shotgun, a weight scale, and currency,” stated Sheriff Tony Chavis. “Because of the hard work of my Investigators, we were able to put two in jail for pushing this poison in our community.”

Morris Luke Nance, of Lynchburg, and James Randall Miles, of Scranton, were arrested. Nance is charged with trafficking heroin, first offense, and two counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Miles is charged with trafficking heroin, first offense. Both remain in custody at the W. Glenn Campbell Detention Center.