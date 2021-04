DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — An arrest was made after a 3-year-old child was shot Sunday night in Darlington County, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson.

The child is receiving medical treatment in Charleston, Hudson said. News13 is working to learn the name of the suspect and what charges they’re facing.

The shooting happened in the area of Lynches River Road, Hudson said. This is the fourth shooting in five days in Darlington County.

