Darlington County deputies looking for 3 suspects in Christmas Eve armed robbery

HARTSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County authorit6ies are looking for three people after a Christmas Eve robbery at the Sav-Way store near Hartsville.

Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson Jr. said a store employee told deputies that three masked suspects armed with handguns entered the store on North 5th Street about 7:20 p.m. and demanded money before running away. Authorities have not disclosed if any items or money were taken.

No other information was immediately available. Anyone with information is asked to call the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office at 843-398-4920.

Count on News13 for updates.