Darlington County deputies make 18 arrests during weekend operation

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies made 18 arrests during an operation over the weekend, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office.

Between Friday and Sunday, deputies, along with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) and the South Carolina Department of Probation and Parole conducted a “Proactive Community Enforcement Operation” throughout the county.

Specific areas where criminal activity was reported were targeted, according to the sheriff’s office.

In total, 18 arrests were made and 67 citations were issued, according to the sheriff’s office. There were eight narcotics violations and four guns seized.

The sheriff’s office said there will be more operations in the future.