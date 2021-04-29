Darlington County deputies make arrest in January double homicide

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Darlington County deputies made an arrest Thursday evening in a January double homicide, according to Sheriff James Hudson.

Rodrekus Terrell Campbell was charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, first-degree burglary, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The charges are in connection with a shooting that happened Jan. 28 on Memory Lane off of Swift Creek Road, southeast of Hartsville, Hudson said. Two of the three people shot died.

Tiffany Cranford, 33, died at the scene and Allen Stratton, 71, died at the hospital about a week later. The condition of the third person shot was unknown.

No bond was set for Campbell as of Thursday night, according to booking records.