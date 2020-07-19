Darlington County Investigators search for homicide suspect

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators with the Special Victims Unit are investigating an overnight domestic-related homicide on Pandys Drive on Sunday.
One individual was killed in the incident, according to DCSO.
Deputies are currently searching for the suspect who fled the area.
Count on News13 for more updates.
