Darlington County Investigators search for homicide suspect

DARLINGTON, SC (WBTW) — Darlington County Sheriff’s Investigators with the Special Victims Unit are investigating an overnight domestic-related homicide on Pandys Drive on Sunday.

One individual was killed in the incident, according to DCSO.

Deputies are currently searching for the suspect who fled the area.

